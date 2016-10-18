It would take you over 41 days to binge-watch all the original shows and movies US Netflix will release in 2017

US Netflix will release a whopping 1,000 hours of original shows and movies in 2017, the company announced during its quarterly earnings on Monday.

That means you’d have to spend an insane 41 days binge-watching American Netflix to see it all.

Take a moment to let that marinate. 41 days. That’s over a month!

It’s also a hefty increase from US Netflix’s 2016 output of around 600 hours, which was already gargantuan.

Netflix has always seemed confident in its decision to pivot toward original content, which it has repeatedly described as a better bet for the company. But American Netflix was particularly rosy about originals in a letter to investors on Monday. American Netflix overperformed Wall Street expectations for Q3 soundly, and credited its huge beat on subscriber additions to “excitement around Netflix original content.” Netflix particularly mentioned cult hit “Stranger Things” and the second season of “Narcos.”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings also sung the praises of upcoming Netflix original series “The Crown.” “We have a show coming up, ‘The Crown,’ which is some of the most impressive television I have ever seen,” he said on Netflix’s earnings call. The show, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, will be released on November 4.

Netflix CFO David Wells reiterated that eventually Netflix’s goal is to have its content have about a 50/50 split between licensed and original work. Wells did not say what the current ratio is, but it’s safe to assume that content Netflix licenses from others still accounts for the majority of its catalogue.

Here’s a chart that shows how Netflix has increased its original programming, measured by hours of content, over the last six years.

