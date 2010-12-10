Netflix To Join The S&P 500, As The New York Times Gets The Boot

We heard this rumour early last month, and now it’s true. Netflix is joining the S&P 500 (along with FFIV Networks).



Talk about a changing of the guard: The companies they’re replacing are the New York Times and Eastman Kodak.

This is welcome news for the Netflix bulls, who have been getting hammered lately on all kinds of competition and margin and business fears. (via Hedgeaccording.ly)

