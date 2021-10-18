Jenny Han says Netflix’s upcoming ‘To All The Boys’ spinoff series ‘XO, Kitty,’ set in Korea, will see Lara Jean’s little sister ‘come into her own’

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ author Jenny Han says spinoff series ‘XO, Kitty’ will tell ‘stories that I would have written if I was going to continue with the books.’ Netflix

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” author Jenny Han will be co-showrunner on spinoff series “XO, Kitty.”

The series will see Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, move from Portland to Seoul in pursuit of love.

Netflix said 70% of the original movie trilogy’s viewership came from outside the US.

One of the breakout stars of Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” film trilogy, the self-assured, sassy Kitty Song Covey (played by Anna Cathcart) is getting her own show.

The 10-episode series consists of “basically the stories that I would have written if I was going to continue with the books,” said Jenny Han, the author of the “To All the Boys” books, who will serve as co-showrunner alongside Sascha Rothchild, with Awesomeness Studios producing.

Per the logline, Cathcart’s character moves from Portland to Seoul: “​​Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Han says Kitty will be the same age as older sister and “To All the Boys” protagonist Lara Jean was when the movie trilogy began.

“When we first meet [Kitty] in the first film, I believe she was 11 or so 12,” said Han. “And then we got to grow up with her a bit through the years. So it is very special to see her come into her own and pick up the mantle.”

With both of her older sisters off to college, Kitty is now on her own. “She is probably the most self-possessed of the three girls,” said Han. “You know, she’s the kind of person who is very sure of herself and strong-willed and confident in the decisions she makes. The show will be about seeing her make a few stumbles and really grow into her own.”

Han is still at work on an adaptation of one of her other novels, “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” for Amazon Studios, after which she will turn her attention fully to “XO, Kitty,” which will have a writers room of about seven or eight scribes.

When asked if she ever thinks about expanding the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” cinematic universe, Han laughed.

“I mean, never say never,” she said. “All I can do is focus on what I have in front of me, which is this show.”

And as for whether we’ll see Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprise their roles as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky in “XO, Kitty”?

“That would be like a dream to see them again,” said Han. “But we’ll have to wait and see.”

Read more about “XO, Kitty” and Netflix’s investment in YA programming to expand global audiences.