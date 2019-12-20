Netflix released the first trailer for the 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' sequel, and Lara Jean finds herself in a love triangle

- Netflix released the first trailer for “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” a sequel to the hit 2018 romantic comedy called “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” that’s based on the second book in the series by author Jenny Han.
- Lana Condor and Noah Centineo reprise their roles as Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, who are now in a real relationship and vow to never break each other’s hearts.
- Things get complicated for Lara Jean when John Ambrose McClaren (played by Jordan Fisher), one of her childhood crushes, arrives after receiving her old love letter at the end of the “TATBILB” (then played by Jordan Burchett).
- Janel Parrish (Margot), Anna Cathcart (Kitty), and John Corbett (Dr. Covey) also return for the film.
- Watch the trailer below. “TATBILB 2” hits Netflix on February 12, 2020.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.