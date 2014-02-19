Comcast Could Be Working On A Netflix-Killer, Which Means Time Warner Customers Might Not Get The Netflix App On Their Cable Boxes

Time Warner Cable may have to ditch plans to add Netflix to its cable boxes now that it’s about to merge with Comcast, Bloomberg reports.

Time Warner and Netflix were in talks to add the streaming app cable boxes, but the discussions have slowed down following the surprise announcement that Comcast would take over Time Warner for $US45 billion. Talks probably won’t resume until after the deal is done.

According to the report, Comcast is focused on building its own set-top box app for film downloads and movie rentals.

These boxes deliver movies over the Internet and could duplicate many features Netflix users enjoy, such as suggestions on what to watch next.

Bloomberg mentions that this deal could put pressure on other pay-TV providers to carry Netflix as a built-in app. If Comcast wanted to fight Netflix directly, it would need to spend large sums of money on a library of content to combat Netflix’s gargantuan trove of content.

Comcast’s series of set top boxes could include Netflix, but talks are stopped for now and its unknown when they will resume.

