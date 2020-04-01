'Tiger King' is one of Netflix's biggest true-crime hits of all time and is still surging in audience demand

Netflix ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.’

Netflix’s “Tiger King” is more “in demand” in the US than some of the streamer’s biggest true-crime debuts of the last few years, according to the data firm Parrot Analytics.

For instance, on the seventh day of their respective releases, “Tiger King” had 109% more demand in the US than “The Staircase.”

“Tiger King” has been Netflix’s most popular title for nine straight days and is Rotten Tomatoes’ most popular TV series right now with a 98% critic score and 93% audience score.

Netflix’s latest hit TV series continues the streamer’s success with the true-crime genre.

Data firm Parrot Analytics gave Business Insider some insight into how “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness” stacks up against some of Netflix’s most “in-demand” true-crime docuseries debuts of the last few years. (Parrot Analytics specialises in measuring “demand expressions,” which takes into account the viewership, desire, and engagement of a series weighted by importance.)

On the seventh day of their respective releases in the US, “Tiger King” had:

24.4% more demand than “The Keepers.”

109% more demand than “The Staircase.”

150% more demand than “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”

239% more demand than “Wild Wild Country.”

“Tiger King” still isn’t as big as “Making a Murderer,” which kicked off Netflix’s true-crime boom. 2018’s second season outpaced “Tiger King” in demand by 134% in the US seven days after they were released (but that dropped to 30% in the ninth day).

Parrot Analytics said that “Tiger King” is growing in popularity every day. On Sunday, it was up 65% in demand over the previous day.

“Tiger King” debuted March 20 and Netflix describes it as a “true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

It’s been Netflix’s most popular title on its daily top 10 lists for nine straight days.

Netflix introduced its daily lists last month and counts a view if an account watches a show or movie for at least two minutes. This is how it calculates its top 10 lists, which it updates each morning to reflect the previous 24 hours.

“Tiger King” is also Rotten Tomatoes’ most popular TV series right now, with a 98% critic score and 93% audience score.Slate called it “genuinely compulsive viewing.” And Indiewire wrote that it tells “an electrifying story with an open mind, a shrewd eye, and a delicate touch.”

