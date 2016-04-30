Netflix is creating a new 'Marvel's The Punisher' series

Netflix has ordered a first full season of “Marvel’s The Punisher,” Marvel announced Friday.

The Punisher (aka Frank Castle) is a comic-book character who appears in the second season of “Daredevil,” played by Jon Bernthal, who will reprise the role for the new show.

Steve Lightfoot (“Hannibal”) will serve as executive producer and showrunner, and write the first two episodes.

“We want to thank the fans who are clamoring for more of Jon’s stunning and powerful performance as Frank Castle from ‘Marvel’s Daredevil,'” head of Marvel Television Jeph Loeb said. “Now combined with showrunner Steve Lightfoot’s compelling writing, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ to Netflix.”

“The Punisher” will be Netflix’s sixth series in collaboration with Marvel, following “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” and the upcoming “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” and “The Defenders.”

As Business Insider reported, Netflix president Ted Sarandos was talking about the potential for a Punisher series of its own all the way back in the summer of 2015.

“That’s the beauty of the Marvel universe,” he said of building on Marvel characters in the future.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.