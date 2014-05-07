Netflix Is Testing A New Logo -- Here's What It Looks Like

A new Netflix logo has been popping up on some of the video service’s YouTube clips promoting original Netflix series such as “Orange Is the New Black.” Here’s what it looks like:

The logo was spotted by Reddit user AdviceBiker and can be found on Netflix’s promotional videos for “Orange Is the New Black,” “Derek,” and “The Killing.”

Since the mark doesn’t show up on the company’s official website, it’s possible Netflix is just testing it, either as its primary logo or as a special designation for its original shows.

As a refresher, here’s the logo from the videos (left) side by side with Netflix’s current logo (right):

Reactions to the new design have so far have been mixed. Design blog Brand New said it’s an improvement over the current logo, noting that “it has a cleaner look without the stroke and shadow, and the less generous letter-spacing makes it feel more like a cohesive unit.”

Fast Company called it “a boring new logo” and bemoaned the potential loss of the block lettering that gave Netflix the feel of a classic Hollywood studio.

We reached out to Netflix for comment to see if and how it plans to use the new logo moving forward.

