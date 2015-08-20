Netflix exec Ted Sarandos is selling his $9.3 million storybook mansion in Beverly Hills

Madeline Stone
Ted sarandos houseValerie Macon / Getty Images, Hilton & Hyland

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has listed his Beverly Hills home for $US9.35 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He and his wife, former US ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, first purchased the home from noted fashion designer Max Azria for $US5.41 million in 2000.

With five bedrooms and more than 6,100 square feet, the house is spacious yet charming.

The home has a very storybook-like feel, complete with a thatched roof and gates covered with greenery.

Hilton & Hyland

Inside, there are lots of comfortable places to relax.

Hilton & Hyland

A piano looks out onto the living room.

Hilton & Hyland

The kitchen has a large island.

Hilton & Hyland

And this dining room table has plenty of room for guests.

Hilton & Hyland

The listing doesn't include photos of the bedrooms, though there are five of them in total, in addition to 6.5 bathrooms.

Hilton & Hyland

Instead, we get lots of views of the gorgeous backyard, including its covered patio.

Hilton & Hyland

There's also a large yard and a swimming pool.

Hilton & Hyland

Here's what the house looks like from the backyard.

Hilton & Hyland

