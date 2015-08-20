Netflix exec Ted Sarandos is selling his $9.3 million storybook mansion in Beverly Hills

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has listed his Beverly Hills home for $US9.35 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
He and his wife, former US ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, first purchased the home from noted fashion designer Max Azria for $US5.41 million in 2000.
With five bedrooms and more than 6,100 square feet, the house is spacious yet charming.
The home has a very storybook-like feel, complete with a thatched roof and gates covered with greenery.
Hilton & Hyland
The listing doesn't include photos of the bedrooms, though there are five of them in total, in addition to 6.5 bathrooms.
Hilton & Hyland
Hilton & Hyland
