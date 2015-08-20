Netflix exec Ted Sarandos is selling his $9.3 million storybook mansion in Beverly Hills

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has listed his Beverly Hills home for $US9.35 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He and his wife, former US ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant, first purchased the home from noted fashion designer Max Azria for $US5.41 million in 2000.

With five bedrooms and more than 6,100 square feet, the house is spacious yet charming.

The home has a very storybook-like feel, complete with a thatched roof and gates covered with greenery. Hilton & Hyland Inside, there are lots of comfortable places to relax. Hilton & Hyland A piano looks out onto the living room. Hilton & Hyland The kitchen has a large island. Hilton & Hyland And this dining room table has plenty of room for guests. Hilton & Hyland The listing doesn't include photos of the bedrooms, though there are five of them in total, in addition to 6.5 bathrooms. Hilton & Hyland Instead, we get lots of views of the gorgeous backyard, including its covered patio. Hilton & Hyland There's also a large yard and a swimming pool. Hilton & Hyland Here's what the house looks like from the backyard. Hilton & Hyland

