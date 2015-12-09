Netflix claims it has a show more popular than HBO's 'Game of Thrones'

Netflix Ted Sarandos claims Netflix’s ‘Narcos’ has more viewers than ‘Game of Thrones.’

Netflix claims it would have the most-watched show on cable if it were measured against traditional television shows.

Or at least, that’s what Ted Sarandos, the company’s head of content acquisitions, believes.

While speaking at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference Monday, Sarandos was asked if he was happy with a recent survey that shows Netflix’s “Narcos” second in popularity, just behind HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

Sarandos didn’t go into numbers, as Netflix is prone to keeping those secret, but he suggested that internal data led him to think “Narcos” is actually more popular than “Game of Thrones.”

“We’re pleased to take the number two spot, but think it’s number one because they don’t measure all the devices,” he said.

Last month, Parrot Analytics released data it gathered in September saying that “Game of Thrones” had the most “demand expressions” (basically, how often people show their demand for a particular program) in the US with 28.3 million. Netflix’s “Narcos” followed behind with 14.3 million.

During the conference, Sarandos also revealed that Netflix will produce 31 original shows next year, up from 16 this year. The company is also producing 10 films, 30 kids shows, 12 documentaries, and 10 stand-up specials.

