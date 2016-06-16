Netflix pays people to watch its shows, and now they're suing the streaming company

Netflix hires people to watch its programs and choose the best still images and videos to represent its many offerings. Two of its hires for the process, known as “Project Beetlejuice,” are now suing the streaming company, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There are two putative class action lawsuits filed against Netflix in California. One was filed in November by Long Beach resident Lawrence Moss, and the other was filed in May by Los Angeles resident Cigdem Akbay.

They argue that members of the secret “Project Beetlejuice,” who often worked more than 40 hours per week, should be making more money than the $10-a-program fee, and have been miscategorized as contractors instead of employees. They’re also asking for overtime, paid vacation, and holidays, health insurance, and a 401(k) plan.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moss and Akbay said they had worked closely with company management as part of “Project Beetlejuice” and had worked more than 40 hours per week.

Akbay said she would regularly work more than 40 hours a week with a “rigid work schedule” dictated by company deadlines. She alleges that she was fired in 2014 after telling management that “Project Beetlejuice” had become her primary source of income.

A Netflix representative told Business Insider that the company doesn’t comment on active litigation.

