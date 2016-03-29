Netflix's CEO told a funny story about the biggest quirk of Canadian Netflix users

Canada was the second country to get Netflix, but it has always felt insecure about its catalogue of titles, according to CEO Reed Hastings.

Hastings told Wired that every Netflix country has its own quirks, and that Canada’s is that its Netflix subscribers constantly believe the depth of their streaming catalogue is inferior.

This feeling exists even though Canada has a few titles that even US customers don’t have, including the upcoming “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which will only be available to Netflix subscribers in Canada because of a quirk with its global licensing.

But perhaps Canadians are just comparing themselves to the US.

While Canada has a perfectly above-average catalogue when looking at the almost 200 countries Netflix operates in, it does have fewer overall titles than the US. According to Unogs, a site that tracks Netflix’s catalogue, the US has 5,598 while Canada has 3,349.

