Here's how huge Netflix has gotten in the past decade

It was a big beat for Netflix on Wednesday, as the streaming giant reported higher-than-expected numbers for its fourth quarter earnings.

As this chart from Statista shows, the results are the cap on what’s been a strong year for Netflix as a whole. The company closes the 2016 fiscal year with 93.8 million subscribers, up nearly 20 million from the year prior, and a long way from the days from when it mostly sold DVDs. The lion’s share of that growth appears to be a result of Netflix’s expansion outside the US, where 47% of its subscribers now reside.

Investors may still be concerned with slowing subscriber growth back in the US, and the fact that it’s still spending a truckload to produce its original shows, but at this point you can see why Netflix isn’t that worried about things like net neutrality changes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.