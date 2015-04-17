Why investors are going crazy over Netflix, explained in one chart

Netflix’s stock price went up by almost 20% Thursday following its upbeat earnings report for the first quarter of 2015.

One big reason for the surge in Netflix’s shares was its better-than-expected user growth. As seen in the chart below, put together by BI Intelligence, Netflix added a record 4.9 million new users last quarter for a total of 62.3 million subscribers.

What’s really impressive is its growth in international markets: its 20.8 million international users account for roughly a third of its total users now, a huge jump compared to a year ago.

Netflix is now available in more than 50 countries worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand where it launched just last month. Netflix expects to add another 1.9 million new international users in the second quarter, a 70% increase from last year.

NOW WATCH: This Excel trick will save you time and impress your boss



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.