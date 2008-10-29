'Netflix' Street Vendor Update: Totally Legit

Remember that street vendor we found on Sixth Avenue last week selling super-cheap used DVDs in Netflix rental sleeves? A Netflix (NFLX) rep first said the setup seemed “out of bounds” because of the way the movies were packaged, but has since updated us: The sales stand is legitimate, and the DVDs didn’t, as the saying goes, fall off the back of a truck.



“We sell previously viewed DVDs to wholesalers who then re-sell them,” our Netflix rep says. “We almost always remove the DVDs from the Netflix sleeve but not this time.”

So, carry on.

