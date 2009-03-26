Netflix Streaming On The PS3? Probably Not Soon

Could Sony’s PS3 soon stream Internet movies from Netflix, the way its arch rival — Microsoft’s Xbox 360 — already does?



Potentially, but probably not soon.

Engadget has published a Netflix poll, asking its subscribers if they’d be interested in PS3 functionality for a one-time fee of $9.99.

We asked both Netflix and Sony reps for more, and both companies were predictably vague.

On its last earnings call, Netflix execs called their deal with Microsoft (MSFT) “exclusive.” But the company hasn’t disclosed how long its exclusive deal with Microsoft runs for, and according to a Netflix rep, “has a long-term goal of eventually being on every screen you watch movies on.” In theory, that includes the PS3, where movies can be purchased through Sony’s store. (Or where Netflix subscribers already watch hi-def Blu-ray movies.)

Sony (SNE) reps repeat they have “nothing to announce,” but execs told us two weeks ago to “stay tuned!” about any possible new deal to stream Internet video — including Netflix.

It’d be great if Sony could get a deal done here, but we’re not expecting anything soon. Beyond the fact that Netflix chairman Reed Hastings sits on Microsoft’s board, there could be a technical challenge getting Netflix video — currently powered by Microsoft Silverlight technology — to play on a Sony box.

