Netflix-Streaming Blu-ray Player Still Probably Too Expensive At $399 (NFLX)

LG’s Netflix-movie-streaming Blu-ray player finally has a price tag: Next month you’ll be able to pick up the “BD 300” for $400, according to the NY Times.



Will it sell? Probably not like crazy: While $400 is a typical price for a high-end Blu-ray player — that’s what Sony is charging for its basic U.S. model — it’s probably still too much for most people. High-end shoppers with Netflix (NFLX) subscriptions might be buyers, but we think Blu-ray players will need to come down to $200 before most people will pay much attention to them.

The good news: If you really want to watch Netflix streams on your TV via a set-top box but don’t want to drop $400, you have options: Roku’s Netflix streaming box still costs $99, and Xbox 360s — now as cheap as $199 — will support Netflix streaming later this year.

