Netflix was the Super Bowl advertiser that generated the most buzz

Netflix dropped the highly anticipated trailer for the second series of “Stranger Things” during the Super Bowl last night, earning the streaming service the biggest buzz generated by any of the big game commercials on Sunday night.

The “Stranger Things” ad gave viewers their first glimpse as to what Eleven, Mike and the rest of the gang will be getting up to since the first series and appeared to tease a new monster they will need to overcome. (Read our breakdown of the ad here.)

“Stranger Things” generated 307,000 tweets between 6.30 p.m. and 11.00 p.m ET on Sunday, eclipsing the mentions of any other brand on Twitter during the big game, according to data from marketing technology company Amobee.

Here’s the ad:

The next brand generating the most Twitter chatter on game day was T-Mobile, with some 91,700 tweets sent.

T-Mobile aired four ads during the game, including a spot starring Justin Bieber, another depicting Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart reeling off puns, and two featuring actress Kristen Schaal.

Here’s the Bieber spot, which has also racked up almost 9 million views on YouTube:

Beyond the top two, most of the other brands with the most mentions during the Super Bowl had a social message or made a statement about inclusiveness such as Airbnb, Audi, Coke, Budweiser, and 84 Lumber.

Top 10 Super Bowl brand mentions on Twitter (Source: Amobee)

“Stranger Things” — 307,000 tweets T-Mobile — 91,700 tweets Mr Clean — 80,800 tweets Airbnb — 77,800 tweets Coca-Cola — 74,500 tweets Audi — 73,100 tweets Budweiser — 72,200 tweets 84 Lumber — 68,000 tweets “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” — 54,400 tweets Intel — 27,300 tweets

