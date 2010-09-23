Netflix Stock Rising On Blockbuster Bankruptcy

Photo: Robert Wilonsky, Dallas Observer

Blockbuster’s long-expected bankruptcy announcement this morning is cheerful news for at least on group of people: Netflix investors.Netflix stock is up 4.8% today in a slightly down market, hitting a new high of 154.22.



Blockbuster has been universally expected to perish for ages, so this isn’t a major development for Netflix, but the demise of a competitor is always good news.

