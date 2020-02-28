Netflix shares are on the rise, in spite of the coronavirus fears that are rocking the broader stock market

Netflix ‘Narcos: Mexico’ on Netflix.

Netflix stock is on the rise, even as the broader stock market slides amid growing fears of the coronavirus.

Shares of the company are up about 5% this week, as of Thursday afternoon, while the S&P 500 slid around 5%.

Netflix may be not be affected by the stock market slump, so far, because investors think the outbreak could lead people to spend more time at home – and watching the streaming service.

Netflix isn’t going down with the coronavirus slump.

The S&P 500 is currently on track for its worst weekly decline since the 2008 financial crisis, after new warnings from the US Centre for Disease Control and the World Health Organisation suggested the disease was becoming a very real threat to Western countries.

Netflix shares continued to rise on Thursday afternoon. The stock was trading up 2% at about $US387 around 1:00 p.m. EST.

Other media stocks, including Comcast, Disney, Discovery, Fox, and Roku, dipped on Thursday afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both down around 2%.

Netflix’s stock lift also comes despite increased competition that Netflix is facing from new streaming services like Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus, and soon-to-launch platforms like Peacock and HBO Max.

Shares of Netflix are up nearly 18% this year to date, while the S&P 500 is down about 4%.

