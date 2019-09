Photo: HUD

Brutal, but expected: Netflix shares opened down 37% this morning as investors react to last night’s earnings report.At some point the price should stabilise. Last night’s report was bad, but it was that bad.



As of right now Netflix is at a 2X revenue multiple and is arguably undervalued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.