Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole

After beating expectations last night, Netflix opened the day up 20%.Revenue for Q4 was $876 million vs. $857 million expected, and the company also added 220 thousand streaming members, which beat forecasts.



Citigroup also upgraded Netflix to a buy rating and raised its price target from $80 to $130.

