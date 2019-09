Look at that, Netflix’s stock is up 14% for the day. Guess investors are happy about the UK launch?



Photo: Google Finance

For the year, it’s even better:

Photo: Google Finance

But, that six month chart is a real bruiser …

Photo: Google Finance

