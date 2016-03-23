Netflix is making a new original series starring Kate del Castillo -- the Mexican actress who brokered the 'El Chapo' and Sean Penn interview

Netflix is going forward with production of an original series starring Kate del Castillo, the Mexican actress who helped set up the interview between actor Sean Penn and cartel kingpin

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The series is called “Ingobernable” (Ungovernable) and will star del Castillo as Mexico’s First Lady, according to Variety. Kari Perez, Netflix’s direction of communications for Latin America, confirmed that del Castillo is still slated to play the lead role, despite the recent El Chapo controversy.

Del Castillo comes from a famous acting family in Mexico, and starred in a popular telenovela called “La Reina del Sur,” in which she played a drug lord. She claims that she met El Chapo solely to discuss a possible movie about the Sinaloa cartel boss’ life.

But the Mexican Attorney General’s office is currently investigating del Castillo on suspicions that her tequila company, “Tequila Honour,” may have been involved in helping El Chapo launder money. Mexico’s Attorney General has also said there were “indications” that El Chapo funded del Castillo’s business.

Del Castillo vehemently denies this, and has called it a “witch hunt” by the Mexican authorities.

What still has not been confirmed is whether “Ingobernable” will shoot in Mexico. While no formal charges have been brought against del Castillo, she told CNN Español on Tuesday that she was “scared” of the Mexican government. And last month, del Castillo’s lawyer said she was willing to talk about her relationship with El Chapo, “but only if quizzed on US soil,” according to AFP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.