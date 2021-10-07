White slip-on Vans and retro tracksuits are skyrocketing in popularity after Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ debuted

In ‘Squid Game,’ the contestant compete in childrens’ games with deadly traps Youngkyu Park / Netflix

Search volume for white slip-on sneakers and retro tracksuits has surged since “Squid Game” debuted.

Contestants in Netflix’s hit dystopian thriller wore matching green tracksuits and white sneakers.

The show’s runaway success has also spawned countless Halloween costumes this year.

White slip-on sneakers, retro tracksuits, and reddish-pink jumpsuits could become some of the hottest fashion items this season, largely thanks to Netflix’s gory and wildly popular thriller, “Squid Game.”

Sales for slip-on white Vans have catapulted 7,800% since the show’s release, according to Sole Supplier. Days after the show debuted on Netflix, global searches for tracksuits and white sneakers similar to those worn by the show’s contestants skyrocketed by 97% and 145% respectively, according to Lyst Insights, and searches for red coveralls resembling those worn by the brutally efficient guards spiked by 35%.

In “Squid Game,” cash-strapped contestants play a series of fatal children’s games for the chance of winning roughly $US38 ($AU52) million in prize money.

Less than a month after the show’s release, it has already become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix, and its success has already inspired thousands of fans to create cos-plays and Halloween costumes based on the show’s simple and recognizable uniforms.

Since there’s no officially licensed costume, people have gotten creative with their DIY “Squid Game” looks. Some have ironed white player numbers onto green tracksuits to dress up as contestants, while others have embraced the villainous characters by using anti-fog masks and white tape to create the guards’ intimidating face coverings. Some have even recreated the look worn by the innocent-looking-yet-murderous robot doll by wearing yellow shirts under red dresses with knee-high socks.

You can also complete the “Squid Game” look by smearing or splattering fake blood on your costume, which was a common sight in the show.

Tutorials on how to create “Squid Game” costumes have racked up around a million views on TikTok and thousands of views on Youtube. Amazon also has countless listings related to “Squid Game,” including everything from numbered jumpsuits to the intricate mask worn by the enigmatic “front man,” who controls the show from behind the scenes.

Netflix predicted the show could become one of the most popular TV series of all time, with engagement spreading by word-of-mouth on social media.