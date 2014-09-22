Netflix Is Trying To Make It OK For People To Spoil TV Shows

Alyson Shontell

Netflix has launched a new site for a viral campaign that encourages spoiling TV shows.

The site encourages users to take a quiz about which type of “Spoiler” they are, such as a “Clueless Spoiler” who lives in bliss not realising they have spoiled a movie or TV show’s ending for someone else. It also has a number of spoilers you can watch, like the end of Lost, Breaking Bad, Kill Bill and The Hunger Games.

Netflix’s model encourages spoilers because it puts an entire show online at once, and users watch at their own paces, which makes it difficult for people to chat with each other about their favourite shows. This new site may be a way to encourage communication among fans who have all watched the same show and are excited to share in a safe place.

“At a certain point even spoilers become free for anyone and everyone to share,” Netflix says on its site.

Here’s what the spoiler campaign looks like:

Netflix spoilersNetflix

You could be a power spoiler, a coded spoiler or a clueless spoiler…

Netflix spoilersNetflix
Netflix spoilersNetflix

There’s also a section of the site that allows you to watch some of the most epic, revealing scenes in a show’s season.

Netflix spoilersNetflix
Netflix spoilers breaking badNetflix

