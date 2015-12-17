These genius 'Netflix socks' can sense when you fall asleep and pause your show

Falling asleep during a Netflix binge can be annoying.

Depending on how far down the rabbit hole you are, when you wake up, you might have no idea where you fell asleep in the episode. You might not even remember which episode you were in altogether.

Fortunately Netflix has a cheeky solution to your problems: “Netflix socks.” Netflix has built socks that read your body to understand when you fall asleep, and then automatically pause your Netflix show.

But Netflix not only built the prototype of these socks, but actually put some totally do-able DIY plans online so you can make your own.

Netflix based the sleep detection system in the socks off of “actigraphy,” which uses an accelerometer to tell when you’ve stopped moving for a while (presumably when you’ve fallen alseep). In the socks prototype, an LED light in the cuff of the sock begins to flash red when you’ve been immobile, letting you know it is about to pause your show. If you move at all, it cancels the countdown.

Now, these socks aren’t perfectly accurate, but it’s still a fun idea that wearable makers might want to take note of.

Here’s the full video from Netflix. Keep scrolling past the video, to see a brief overview of the creation of the socks.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

First, you assemble the components. Netflix This is what you'll need according to Netflix: Knit socks Arduino microcontroller IR LEDs LED indicator light Battery Momentary button Accelerometer 12x12 piece of felt Then you create a smart insert for the sock. Netflix The full instructions for how to do so are on Netflix's site. You slip the insert into your sock. Netflix You fold over the LED light part so you can tell when it senses you're asleep (in case of a false alarm). Netflix When you fall asleep the light starts flashing. Netflix And if you don't move at that point, it pauses your show. Netflix

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.