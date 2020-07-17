Netflix tanks on earnings miss and disappointing subscriber-growth forecast

Netflix

Netflix shares dropped as much as 8.5% in premarket trading on Friday after the group’s second-quarter earnings and third-quarter forecasts disappointed Wall Street.

The video-streaming giant added 10 million subscribers in three months, boosting revenue by 25% and earnings per share by 163%.

However, its EPS figure fell short of consensus forecasts, and its forecast of 2.5 million subscriber additions this quarter was less than half what analysts expected.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Netflix stock tumbled as much as 8.5% in premarket trading on Friday as investors shrugged off the video-streaming platform’s robust growth in the second quarter and focused on its disappointing third-quarter forecast.

Surging demand for at-home entertainment during the pandemic meant the company added 10 million subscribers in the period, boosting its total number of paying members to 193 million and driving revenue up 25% to $US6.15 billion.



Read More:





JPMORGAN: US stocks are staring down a double whammy of spiking COVID-19 cases and an uncertain election – but traders shouldn’t stay away entirely. Here are 3 strategies for those looking to stay invested.



Netflix also slashed its marketing costs by 28% and spent less on content production as television and movie sets were shut down. The upshot was a 92% increase in operating income and a 163% rise in earnings per share to $US1.63.

However, its EPS figure was below analysts’ consensus forecast of $US1.81, according to Yahoo Finance.

The group’s shares – up about 60% this year before the earnings release – also dropped because Netflix only expects to add 2.5 million subscribers this quarter, or less than half the number that Wall Street expected.



Read More:





Bill Miller’s record-setting fund beat the market for 15 straight years. He breaks down the trio of forces that has him bullish on stocks – and lays out a ‘home run’ trade he’s making right now



Netflix’s co-CEOs, Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, anticipate a year-on-year slowdown because the pandemic pulled forward demand and new seasons of “Stranger Things” and “Money Heist” inflated subscriber growth in the third quarter of 2019, they said in a letter to shareholders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.