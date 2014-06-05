Netflix Is Shaming Verizon For Its Slow Internet

The above screenshot is a notification from Netflix tweeted out by Vox Media’s Yuri Victor Tuesday night.

It seems like Netflix is making a move to shame internet service providers (ISPs) that don’t offer speeds fast enough to provide reliable streaming for Netflix videos.

Netflix has had a tepid relationship with ISPs recently. It now pays Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon for direct access to customers using those providers. In theory, that should provide more reliable video streaming. It seems to be working, at least with Comcast, but this is Netflix’s not-so-subtle way at showing its customers that ISPs may not be doing enough to provide reliable streaming.

The image is real, by the way. A Netflix spokesperson tweeted that the company is “always testing new ways to keep members informed.”

