You Might Want To Move Up "Dexter" In Your Queue -- Showtime Is Pulling It From Netflix Soon

Premium channels are starting to turn a suspicious eye on Netflix, which announced last week that it’s getting into original programming with a David Fincher drama series called “House of Cards.” The show will star Kevin Spacey.



Between this bombshell and its rapid growth, the DVD and streaming service suddenly looks more like a potential premium channel competitor than a friend.

After all, who would cough up premium cable fees when they can plow through whole seasons quickly and cheaply using Netflix?

Only people who don’t have a choice — and Showtime is out to make more of them. This summer, they’ll pull “Dexter” and “Californication” from Netflix’s catalogue.

Showtime execs went out of their way to say that “The Tudors” will still be available — so it’s really just the heavyweight shows they don’t want people getting elsewhere.

Still, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to stop procrastinating getting into that great premium series your buddy can’t stop talking about.

HBO’s “True Blood,” for instance, is one of Netflix’s top rentals — so if that company eventually follows suit, lots of subscribers are going to get burned.

The silver lining here for Netflix users? Networks still seem eager to use Netflix for something other than their marquee programming.

CBS’s newly renegotiated deal will bring some throwback series to the rental service.

Hooray for a new generation of “Twin Peaks” enthusiasts.

