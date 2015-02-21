Netflix held a swanky event in NYC Thursday night with show-themed drinks

Netflix held an event for its new show “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” Thursday evening at the Tribeca Grand Hotel in New York City.

The Tina Fey comedy was originally set to debut at NBC before heading over to Netflix last November.

We attended the event premiering the first two episodes of the series, and were welcomed by a room full of monitors playing ads for upcoming Netflix series and returns including “Daredevil” and “House of Cards.” iPads on tables streamed episodes of “Friends” and Netflix original series “BoJack Horseman.”

Couches were adorned with Netflix pillows and artwork from series favourites adorned the walls.

Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider Netflix’s cozy setting at the Grand Tribeca Hotel.

The coolest part of the shindig were the drinks.

Five beverages were named after a Netflixs original series: “Grace and Frankie,” “Orange is the New Black,” “House of Cards,” and “Bojack Horseman.”

Here’s the full list:

“Gin and Frankie” (for “Grace and “Frankie”) Dorothy Parker gin, honey, lemon juice “The Slammer” (for “Orange is the New Black”) Pueblo Viejo Blanco tequila, cranberry juice, fresh orange juice, lime juice “The Bitter Bloodline” (for “Bloodline”) Gordon’s gin, campari, sweet vermouth, served with an orange twist “The Underwood” (for “House of Cards”) Evan Williams whiskey, dash of angostura bitters, sugar cube “Bojack & Coke” (“Bojack Horseman”) Jack Daniels whiskey, coke, served with a maraschino cherry

Our drink of choice? We went straight for upcoming series “Bloodline,” better known as a Negroni.

But if this was an event for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” where was her drink?

She had a full table full of sweet treats and candy ranging from Twizzlers to Snickers, Twix, M&Ms, and popcorn. (It will make more sense after watching the first episode of the series when it premieres March 6.)

