Short-sellers are up $US500 million on Netflix's stock price drop

Google Finance Netflix’s stock price dropped in after hours trading.

Netflix flopped on its earnings expectations and investors betting against the stock are making a boatload.

“With the stock down 15% in aftermarket trading, short sellers have made almost half a billion dollars on the stock price drop to $US83.30,” Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners told Business Insider in an email.

Hedge funds have been some of the most apt short sellers in the stock, according to a Goldman Sachs report from earlier this year.

