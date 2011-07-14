Here's How Netflix Sends You All Those DVDs

Jay Yarow
netflix

Photo: Flickr/Hacking Netflix

Want to know why you’re going to have to pay more for your Netflix subscription?Netflix content costs are about to go way up, and its DVD business is not getting any cheaper.

After all, Netflix has to pay a lot of people to do manual labour opening and sorting all of those DVDs. Netflix also pays around $600 million per year for postage.

We stumbled into these photos posted by Hacking Netflix of a Netflix shipping centre.

It’s a pretty neat glimpse at how the company operates.

Here are the simple rules for Netflix employees

This is Steve Swasey, Netflix's top PR man with some discs

A Netflix employee opens the discs as they come back, checks to make sure it's the right disc and there are no cracks or other problems

If there are problems the disc is put in one of these shelves

This guy is cleaning the discs

Another employee processing the discs

Here are the rows of seats where employees take in discs

It's not all done by hand! Netflix also has this sorting machine to help out

The machine can rip through 30,000 discs every hour and sort them into the proper pile

Here's a bunch of returned discs waiting to be resorted

Another look at the stacks of discs to be put in envelopes and sent out

This machine can stuff 4,200 discs into envelopes every hour

Another look at the stuffing machine

These are movies not being rented, just sitting in the corner

Employees are reminded not to screw up with this sign

Another reminder of the company's mission

When it's time to pick up and deliver discs, this is the truck that does it

Will people keep renting discs?

Click here for the results of our poll of Netflix users »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us