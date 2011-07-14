Here's How Netflix Sends You All Those DVDs

Photo: Flickr/Hacking Netflix

Want to know why you’re going to have to pay more for your Netflix subscription?Netflix content costs are about to go way up, and its DVD business is not getting any cheaper.



After all, Netflix has to pay a lot of people to do manual labour opening and sorting all of those DVDs. Netflix also pays around $600 million per year for postage.

We stumbled into these photos posted by Hacking Netflix of a Netflix shipping centre.

It’s a pretty neat glimpse at how the company operates.

