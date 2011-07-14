Here's How Netflix Sends You All Those DVDs

Photo: Flickr/Hacking Netflix
Want to know why you’re going to have to pay more for your Netflix subscription?Netflix content costs are about to go way up, and its DVD business is not getting any cheaper.
After all, Netflix has to pay a lot of people to do manual labour opening and sorting all of those DVDs. Netflix also pays around $600 million per year for postage.
We stumbled into these photos posted by Hacking Netflix of a Netflix shipping centre.
It’s a pretty neat glimpse at how the company operates.
A Netflix employee opens the discs as they come back, checks to make sure it's the right disc and there are no cracks or other problems
