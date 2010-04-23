Netflix Shares Rocket Past $100 For The First Time Ever

Netflix shares blasted through $100 for the first time ever today, following a solid earnings performance yesterday, strong guidance, and impressive traction for the company’s streaming video service.



Factoring in today’s 16% rise, Netflix shares have now effectively doubled since the beginning of 2010.

Netflix shares do trade at a high multiple, but any gains make the WSJ’s Martin Peers look even more ridiculous for his call 13 months ago that Netflix’s “stock-price bubble may be close to bursting.”

That was in late March, 2009, when Netflix shares were trading in the $40s. “Netflix fans take note: A correction is looming,” Peers wrote.

Shareholders who bought in that day have more than doubled their money.

