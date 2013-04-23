Netflix Adds New Streaming Plan Allowing Shareable Accounts

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

Netflix is adding a new streaming option that allow users to share their accounts for $12 per month.



The new plan is a way for the company to cut down on members’ sharing of passwords between multiple people.

Users will see the new option shortly, says Netflix.

The current plan lets subscribers stream to two different devices at the same time using one subscription, the new plan allows streaming to four devices at once.

