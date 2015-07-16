Netflix shares rocket to a record high

Netflix shares have rocketed to an all-time high on Thursday after the company reported earnings that beat expectations.

In early trade on Thursday, shares of the streaming video company were up as much as 12% to around $US109.75 a share.

On Wednesday, Netflix shares started trading at a new adjusted share price following a 7-for-1 stock split.

This year, Netflix shares have more than doubled and the company is the best performing stock in the S&P 500 by far, as the next-best performing S&P 500 member — Electronic Arts — has seen shares rise about 50%.

After the market close on Wednesday, Netflix reported earnings per share of $US0.06, better than forecast, on revenue of $US1.64 billion.

Netflix added 3.3 million subscribers in the second quarter.

The company also said it expects it will earn $US0.07 per share in the third quarter and add 3.55 million subscribers.

Netflix did say that it expects to continue investing heavily in original content, and in a note to clients on Thursday, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said the company will spend about $US5 billion on content in 2016.

In the second quarter, Netflix reported free cash flow of negative $US229 million.

BAML added in its note, “The Netflix content engine is quickly becoming an overwhelming wall for competitors.”

The firm has a “Buy” rating at $US121 price target on shares.

