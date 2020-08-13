The Notebook/Facebook Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams star in ‘The Notebook.’

Netflix is filled with every type of movie you can think of, and that includes sexy movies.

From classics like “Urban Cowboy” and “The Notebook,” to more steamy choices like “Newness” and “Blue Is the Warmest Colour,” there’s lots to choose from.

Here are 26 of the sexiest titles on the streaming giant right now.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

We seek out movies for lots of things: to laugh, to cry, to be scared, and to be thrilled. Oftentimes, those stories feature attractive people doing sexy things.

Whether it’s a romantic comedy or an erotic thriller, sexy movies are just another aspect that makes a movie great and keeps us staring at the screen.

As you might have guessed, Netflix has a bunch of sexy titles you can watch right now.

From critically acclaimed movies like “American Honey” and “My Week With Marilyn,” risqué choices like “365 Days” and “An Affair to Die For,” and titles that highlight LGBTQ relationships like “Blue Is the Warmest Colour” and “A Single Man,” there’s something for everyone.

Here are the 26 sexiest movies on Netflix right now:

Note: Numerous titles drop off Netflix monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

Miramax Shannyn Sossamon and Josh Hartnett in ’40 Days and 40 Nights.’

Josh Hartnett and Shannyn Sossamon are perfect together in this sexually charged romantic comedy about a guy who has given up all sexual activity for Lent.

It leads to a lot of temptation, especially when he meets Sossamon’s character.

“365 Days”

Next Film Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone in ‘365 Days.’

This erotic drama from Poland about a Sicilian man who imprisons a Warsaw woman and grants her 365 days to fall in love with him found a lot of attention when it first hit Netflix and had one of the longest stints at the No. 1 most popular spot on the service.

Though some have criticised the movie for romanticizing kidnapping, others have praised that this story, that’s an adaptation of a Polish-language book, didn’t pull back like the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise did with daring and controversial sexual material.

“A Single Man”

The Weinstein Company (L-R) Nicholas Hoult and Colin Firth in ‘A Single Man.’

The directorial debut of fashion designer Tom Ford, it stars Colin Firth as a gay college professor who is depressed and living in Los Angeles in the early 1960s.

With plans to commit suicide, things change when he begins a fling with a student, played by Nicholas Hoult.

“An Affair to Die For”

Aqute Media Claire Forlani and Jake Abel in ‘An Affair to Die For.’

If you are in the mood for a B-movie erotic thriller look no further than this movie.

Starring Claire Forlani (“Mallrats”) and Titus Welliver (“Bosch”), and set in a hotel room in Aspen (really shot in a Bulgarian movie studio), we follow what happens to a married couple who have been cheating on each other and being manipulated by a person on the other line of a telephone.

“American Honey”

A24 Sasha Lane and Shia LaBeouf in ‘American Honey.’

This acclaimed road trip movie stars Sasha Lane as a teenager who runs away from her troubled home life and sets out with a group of kids who travel the Midwest selling magazine subscriptions door to door – while at the same time experiencing life.

One of the group’s leaders is played by Shia LaBeouf, who begins to have a romantic relationship with Lane’s character.

“Blue Is the Warmest Colour”

Sundance Selects (L-R) Adèle Exarchopoulos and Léa Seydoux in ‘Blue Is the Warmest Colour.’

The chemistry between leads Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos is red-hot in this romantic drama in which we follow the two women in a relationship that leads to self-discovery.

“Clash of the Titans”

United Artists Harry Hamlin in ‘Clash of the Titans.’

This 1981 blockbuster is known best for its groundbreaking stop-motion animation that brought the greatest parts of Greek mythology to life, but it is also memorable thanks to the heartthrob looks of its lead Harry Hamlin.

“Django Unchained”

The Weinstein Company Jamie Foxx in ‘Django Unchained.’

Quentin Tarantino has always had an incredible talent for spot-on casting in his movie, but he really hit it out of the park with the choice of Jamie Foxx as the freed-slave-turned-bounty-hunter, Django.

Fox gives the character a mix of cool and sexy which brings another level to this great Western.

“Duck Butter”

The Orchard (L-R) Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa in ‘Duck Butter.’

Director Miguel Arteta (“Star Maps,” “Chuck & Buck,” “The Good Girl”) has never been shy to make sexually-charged material and this one is no different.

Alia Shawkat (who also wrote the screenplay with Arteta) and Laia Costa play two women fed up with conventional dating and decide to date for 24 hours, getting to know each other as intimately as possible in that time, including having sex every hour on the hour.

A majority of the movie was actually shot over the course of 24 hours.

“Fatal Affair”

Beth Dubber/ Netflix Nia Long and Omar Epps in ‘Fatal Affair.’

Here’s another B-movie that’s hard to turn away from.

Nia Long plays Ellie, a wife and mother who seems to be living the good life but the spark in her marriage has gone weak.

Enter old friend David (Omar Epps), who spices up her life after the two go out for drinks. But Ellie stops things before they get out of hand. However, now David begins stalking her, which puts her family at risk.

“The Half of It”

Netflix (L-R) Leah Lewis and Alexxis Lemire in ‘The Half of It.’

This nice twist on the rom-com focuses on Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) who helps a jock write love letters for the girl of his dreams, but Ellie is also falling for her too.

“Homecoming”

Netflix Beyoncé in ‘Homecoming.’

There aren’t many things in this world as sexy as Beyoncé on stage performing for her adoring fans. This documentary chronicles her 2018 Coachella performance.

“I’ll See You in My Dreams”

Bleecker Street Sam Elliott and Blythe Danner in ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams.’

This movie proves that love, sex, and romance is ageless.

Blythe Danner is fantastic as a widow who finally decides to get back out there. And Sam Elliott plays his usual heartthrob self as the man who finally wins her heart.

“The Kissing Booth” franchise

Netflix Vince Marcello’s ‘The Kissing Booth.’

Netflix’s high school rom-com franchise has all the things needed to create a steamy (and successful) entry into the genre: Hot actors with great chemistry.

“My Week With Marilyn”

The Weinstein Company Michelle Williams and Eddie Redmayne in ‘My Week With Marilyn.’

It’s a lot to ask an actress to convincingly portray one of the most desired people on the planet, but Michelle Williams pulls off playing Marilyn Monroe incredibly well in this movie.

She does it by displaying both her external beauty and her complex anxieties and doubts she always lived with.

“Newness”

Lost City Drake Doremus’ ‘Newness.’

Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa appear on the list again. This time playing a couple who decide to have an open relationship.

“Nights in Rodanthe”

Warner Bros. Diane Lane and Richard Gere in ‘Nights in Rodanthe.’

This Nicholas Sparks adaptation perfectly mixes drama and romance as we follow Richard Gere and Diane Lane playing two people with unhappy pasts who find each other during difficult times.

This marks the third time Gere and Lane star opposite each other (previous two were “The Cotton Club” and “Unfaithful”), but this is the one where they really show of their steamy chemistry.

“The Notebook”

New Line Cinema Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in ‘The Notebook.’

Speaking of chemistry, this one has one of the all-time best examples of that. And it’s another Nicholas Sparks book that brought it on.

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play two people on different sides of the social status who find one another and build a love that stands the test of time.

“The One I Love”

Duplass Brothers/Radius TWC Elisabeth Moss and Mark Duplass in ‘The One I Love.’

Mark Duplass and Elisabeth Moss play a couple on the verge of getting a divorce who decide to spend the weekend at a secluded estate to give their relationship one last chance.

In the process, they realise they are being intimate with doppelgängers leading to the two trying to understand what exactly is going on.

“Pride & Prejudice”

Focus Features Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen in ‘Pride & Prejudice.’

The most recent adaptation of this Jane Austen classic stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Darcy.

The chemistry between Bennet and Macfadyen is definitely one of the more steamy pairings out of the countless adaptations of this work.

“Silver Linings Playbook”

JoJo Whilden/AP/The Weinstein Company Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’

It’s hard to get a sexier pairing in a movie than Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

The two give great performances (Lawrence earned an Oscar) as two troubled people who finally fall in love after spending the movie training for a dance competition.

“Sleeping With Other People”

IFC Films Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis in ‘Sleeping With Other People.’

This rom-com is fuelled by the sexual tension that actors Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie bring to their roles as two people who haven’t seen each other since having a one night stand in college. Now adults, they decide to have a friendship that’s completely sex-free.

Yeah, that ultimately doesn’t work out.

“Swimming Pool”

UCG Films (L-R) Charlotte Rampling and Ludivine Sagnier in ‘Swimming Pool.’

This great steamy thriller stars Charlotte Rampling as Sarah, a crime novelist who travels to Southern France to work on her next book at her publisher’s summer house. But suddenly a younger woman, Julie (Ludivine Sagnier), shows up claiming to be the publisher’s daughter.

Her late one-night stands gradually interest Sarah, leading to things going too far when the two go after the same man.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise

Netflix Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’

Another successful teen rom-com from Netflix, these movies have found popularity thanks to the great chemistry between actors Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

“Urban Cowboy”

Paramount Pictures Debra Winger and John Travolta in ‘Urban Cowboy.’

The popularity of honky-tonks and country music from the likes of Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in the 1980s is thanks to this movie – and especially the steamy pairing of John Travolta and Debra Winger in the lead roles.

Their performances as a fiery couple who spend their evenings partying hard in a Texas honky-tonk filled with lots of dancing and a mechanical bull led to them becoming of the sexiest duos in movie history.

“Y Tu Mama Tambien”

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. Gael García Bernal and Maribel Verdú in ‘Y Tu Mama Tambien.’

Alfonso Cuarón’s masterful road trip movie made Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna into international stars as they play two sexually-charged teens who set out on a road trip with a woman (Maribel Verdú) in her late 20s.

This tale is filled with drugs, sex, and lots of self-discovery for all three characters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.