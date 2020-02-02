Take a look inside the abandoned school where Netflix films ‘Sex Education’

On the hit Netflix show “Sex Education,” Otis Milburn and his friends (as well as his enemies) attend the fictional Moordale Secondary School.

Fans of the show might not know that just a few years ago, Moordale was a beloved college campus in the Welsh countryside.

Caerleon (pronounced kuh-LEE-un) campus closed in 2016 as part of a merger and it was sold to a developer in Wales.

The University of South Wales declined to comment for this story, but Insider spoke to former Caerleon students, as well as a photographer who visited the set of “Sex Education,” to delve into the history of the scenic building.