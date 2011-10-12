Stocks Not Doing Anything, While Netflix Set A 52-Week Low

Photo: Flickr

Stocks are modestly as the world awaits the EFSF vote from Slovakia.Dow down 6 pts.



S&P 500 up 2 pts.

Nasdaq up 17 pts.

Netflix hit a 52-week low. Citi cut earnings estimates on subscriber attrition.

Other losers on the S&P 500 include Nordstrom and First Solar, off 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. The sell off in Nordstrom stock is likely profit-taking as the retailer is near its 52-week high of $52.15. First Solar shares have come under increasing pressure thanks to the collapse of Solyndra. The solar wafer producer set a new 52-week low this morning and is down 67% from the year’s highs.

Leading on the plus side are Western Digital, Mosaic Companies, and Juniper Networks, trading up 5.2%, 5.0% and 3.8%, respectively. Bristol Myers Squibb, Ross Stores, and Cephalon are showing more modest gains, but their stocks are setting 52-week highs.

Commodities declined slightly on the COMEX, with gold December futures at $1,666 a troy ounce, off just $4.40. Copper saw the greatest, if still modest, fall among precious metals. December deliverables of the commodity are trading down seven cents, or 1.9%, to $3.30 per pound.

