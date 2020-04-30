Netflix's new series 'Hollywood' is another critical dud for Ryan Murphy, who could reportedly make up to $300 million from his overall deal

Netflix Darren Criss in ‘Hollywood’

Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix limited series, “Hollywood,” debuts on Friday and has a “rotten” 46% Rotten Tomatoes critic score from early reviews.

His first Netflix series, “The Politician,” was also disliked by critics.

Murphy landed a deal with Netflix in 2018 worth as much as $US300 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Superstar producer Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix series, “Hollywood,” debuts on Friday and critics are slamming it in early reviews.

The limited series, about post-World War II Tinseltown, has a “rotten” 48% Rotten Tomatoes critic score based on 25 reviews.

Variety called it “the first outright dud of his post-‘Glee’ career.”

“The limited series gets so caught up in depicting the Hollywood of Ryan Murphy’s dreams – to be fair, of any progressive, equality-minded, film fan’s dreams – that it forgets to dig any deeper than the surface,” Indiewire‘s Ben Travers wrote, adding that the series “proves an entertaining diversion, but it carries less weight than the smog hovering over Los Angeles.”

Murphy, who cocreated hits like “Glee” and “American Horror Story,” landed a deal in 2018 with Netflix worth as much as $US300 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Hollywood” is his second Netflix series for the streamer after “The Politician,” which debuted in September.

“Hollywood” is now Murphy’s worst-reviewed show since 2012’s “The New Normal,” which has a 55% critic score and was cancelled after one season. It’s lower than “The Politician,” which has a “rotten” 57% critic score.

To be fair, “The Politician” has a positive 86% audience score, but it didn’t seem to make the kind of waves that past Murphy projects have made, nor did it generate the levels of excitement that recent Netflix hits like “The Witcher” or “Tiger King” have.

Next up, Murphy is developing a “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” prequel series for Netflix starring Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched.

