Here's everything coming to Netflix in September

Netflix just released its full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in September.
While a lot will be leaving Netflix, there’s also a lot to look forward to. You’ll get timeless classics like “Jaws” along with Netflix exclusives like the first season of the highly-anticipated Marvel series “Luke Cage.” And if you’re really in the mood, you can watch any of the highly forgettable “Jaws” sequels.
Perhaps most importantly: you’ll be able to watch the infamous 2006 remake of “The Wicker Man” starring Nicolas Cage.
Here’s the full list of everything you can expect in the coming month:
Available 9/1/16
“The Amityville Horror” (2005)
“Babel” (2006)
“Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker” (2013)
“Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991)
“Bratz: The Movie” (2007)
“Burn, Burn, Burn” (2015)
“Cats & Dogs” (2001)
“Crashing: Season 1”
“Defiance” (2008)
“Easy Fortune Happy Life” (2009)
“Europe’s Last Great Wilderness” (2015)
“The Fierce Wife” (2010)
“Footloose” (1984)
“Full Out” (2015)
“Game Winning Hit: Season 1”
“Heartland: Season 7”
“Hellevator: Season 1”
“Hoot” (2006)
“Hope Floats” (1998)
“I Am the Ambassador: Season 1”
“Indochina’s Wild Heart” (2015)
“The IT Crowd: Series 5”
“Jaws” (1975)
“Jaws 2” (1978)
“Jaws 3” (1983)
“Jaws: The Revenge” (1987)
“Joyful Noise” (2012)
“Keepers of the Game” (2016)
“Last Holiday” (2006)
“Lucky Days: Season 1”
“Man on Wire” (2008)
“Milk Money” (1994)
“Practical Magic” (1998)
“Road Trip” (2000)
“Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules” (2000)
Saving Private Ryan (1998)
“Scary Movie 2” (2001)
“Shameless (U.S.): Season 56”
“Stomp the Yard” (2007)
“Sweeney Todd” (2007)
“Top Gun” (1986)
“True Grit” (1969)
“U571” (2000)
“The Wicker Man” (2006)
“Wild Madagascar” (2015)
“The Womanizer: Season 1”
“The Year of Happiness and Love: Season 1”
Available 9/2/16
“Chef’s Table: France”
“Kazoops!: Season 1”
“Kulipari: An Army of Frogs”
“Narcos: Season 2”
“Young & Hungry: Season 4”
Available 9/6/16
“Crash” (2004)
“The Finest Hours” (2015)
“Hard Target 2” (2016)
“Honey 3” (2016)
“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” (2016)
Available 9/7/16
“Galavant: Seasons 12”
Available 9/10/16
Available 9/13/16
“Hawaii Five-0: Season 6”
“London Has Fallen” (2015)
Available 9/14/16
“The Walking Dead: Season 6”
Available 9/16/16
“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made” (2015)
“The White Helmets” (2016)
Available 9/17/16
“Luther: Season 4”
“Penny Dreadful: Season 3”
Available 9/19/16
“Gotham: Season 2”
Available 9/20/16
“Colliding Dreams” (2016)
“New Girl: Season 5”
“Zootopia” (2016)
Available 9/22/16
“Easy: Season 1”
“Wallander: Series 4”
Available 9/23/16
“Audrie & Daisy” (2016)
“Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills”
“Last Man Standing: Season 5”
“Longmire: Season 5”
“VeggieTales in the House: Season 4”
Available 9/24/16
“Portlandia: Season 6”
“River” (2016)
Available 9/25/16
“Family Guy: Season 14”
“Margaret Cho: PsyCHO” (2015)
Available 9/28/16
“The Fosters: Season 4” (Part A)
“The Imitation Game” (2014)
Available 9/30/16
“Amanda Knox” (2016)
“Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 1”
“Scream: Season 2”
