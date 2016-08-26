Here's everything coming to Netflix in September

Universal via YouTube Considered the first summer blockbuster of the modern era, ‘Jaws’ is making its way to Netflix.

Netflix just released its full list of movies and TV shows coming to the service in September.

While a lot will be leaving Netflix, there’s also a lot to look forward to. You’ll get timeless classics like “Jaws” along with Netflix exclusives like the first season of the highly-anticipated Marvel series “Luke Cage.” And if you’re really in the mood, you can watch any of the highly forgettable “Jaws” sequels.

Perhaps most importantly: you’ll be able to watch the infamous 2006 remake of “The Wicker Man” starring Nicolas Cage.

Here’s the full list of everything you can expect in the coming month:

Available 9/1/16

Paramount Pictures Tom Cruise in ‘Top Gun’ (1986) “The Amityville Horror” (2005)

“Babel” (2006)

“Bayou Maharajah: The Tragic Genius of James Booker” (2013) “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” (1991) “Bratz: The Movie” (2007)

“Burn, Burn, Burn” (2015)

“Cats & Dogs” (2001)

“Crashing: Season 1”

“Defiance” (2008)

“Easy Fortune Happy Life” (2009)

“Europe’s Last Great Wilderness” (2015)

“The Fierce Wife” (2010)

“Footloose” (1984)

“Full Out” (2015)

“Game Winning Hit: Season 1”

“Heartland: Season 7”

“Hellevator: Season 1”

“Hoot” (2006)

“Hope Floats” (1998) “I Am the Ambassador: Season 1” ­

“Indochina’s Wild Heart” (2015)

“The IT Crowd: Series 5”

“Jaws” (1975)

“Jaws 2” (1978)

“Jaws 3” (1983)

“Jaws: The Revenge” (1987)

“Joyful Noise” (2012)

“Keepers of the Game” (2016)

“Last Holiday” (2006)

“Lucky Days: Season 1”

“Man on Wire” (2008)

“Milk Money” (1994)

“Practical Magic” (1998)

“Road Trip” (2000)

“Sam Kinison: Breaking the Rules” (2000)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

“Scary Movie 2” (2001)

“Shameless (U.S.): Season 5­6”

“Stomp the Yard” (2007)

“Sweeney Todd” (2007)

“Top Gun” (1986) “True Grit” (1969)

“U­571” (2000)

“The Wicker Man” (2006)

“Wild Madagascar” (2015)

“The Womanizer: Season 1”

“The Year of Happiness and Love: Season 1” Available 9/2/16 “Baby Daddy: Season 5”

“Chef’s Table: France” ­

“Kazoops!: Season 1” ­

“Kulipari: An Army of Frogs” ­

“Narcos: Season 2” ­

“Young & Hungry: Season 4” Available 9/6/16 “Crash” (2004)

“The Finest Hours” (2015)

“Hard Target 2” (2016)

“Honey 3” (2016)

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House” (2016) Available 9/7/16 “The Blacklist: Season 3” “Galavant: Seasons 1­2” Available 9/10/16 Available 9/13/16 “Extremis” (2016) ­ “Hawaii Five-­0: Season 6” “London Has Fallen” (2015) Available 9/14/16 “Sample This” (2012) “The Walking Dead: Season 6” Available 9/16/16 “Cedric The Entertainer: Live from the Ville” ­

“Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made” (2015)

“The White Helmets” (2016) ­

Available 9/17/16 “3 Days to Kill” (2014)

“Luther: Season 4”

“Penny Dreadful: Season 3” Available 9/19/16 “Call the Midwife: Series 5” “Gotham: Season 2” Available 9/20/16 Disney Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ was one of the biggest hits of 2016. “Colliding Dreams” (2016)

“New Girl: Season 5”

“Zootopia” (2016)

Available 9/22/16

“Easy: Season 1” ­

“Wallander: Series 4” Available 9/23/16 “Audrie & Daisy” (2016) ­

“Iliza Shlesinger: Confirmed Kills” ­

“Last Man Standing: Season 5”

“Longmire: Season 5” ­

“VeggieTales in the House: Season 4” ­ Available 9/24/16 “Portlandia: Season 6” “River” (2016) Available 9/25/16 “Family Guy: Season 14” “Margaret Cho: PsyCHO” (2015) Available 9/28/16 “The Fosters: Season 4” (Part A)

“The Imitation Game” (2014) Available 9/30/16 Marvel Netflix continues its expansion into the Marvel universe with Luke Cage. “Amanda Knox” (2016) ­

“Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 1” ­ “Scream: Season 2” “Bones: Season 11”“Wallander: Series 4” “Supergirl: Season 1”

