What's New On Netflix Streaming In September

Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of the latest and greatest from the world of Netflix streaming. Every month, a bunch of new movies and television shows are added, and we’ve got the full listing of what’s in store.
Among our favourites: “Cool Runnings,” a fictionalized but still enjoyable account of the Jamaican bobsled team with John Candy as their coach. There are some other notable comedies like “School of Rock,” a hilarious film starring Jack Black as a substitute teacher passing on his musical knowledge to kids, and the wonderful film “Good Morning, Vietnam” which stars an absolutely hilarious Robin Williams as the famous Saigon-based Air Force DJ Adrian Cronauer.
Here’s the full list:
Available on Sept. 1:
- “A Simple Plan” (1998)
- “Californication”: Seasons 1-7
- “Chasing UFOs”: Season 1
- “Cool Runnings” (1993)
- “Crocodile Dundee” (1986)
- “Detention” (2011)
- “Doomsday Preppers”: Seasons 1-3
- “Flubber” (1997)
- “Girl Rising” (2013)
- “Girlfight” (2000)
- “Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987)
- “Guess Who” (2005)
- “Hinterland”: Season 1
- “Hoodwinked (2005)
- “Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie” (2013)
- “Lords of Dogtown” (2005)
- “Mirage Men” (2012)
- “School of Rock” (2003)
- “Small Apartments” (2012)
- “Swiss Family Robinson” (1960)
- “The Believers” (1987)
- “The Blue Lagoon” (1980)
- “The Unbelievers” (2013)
- “Unsealed: Alien Files”: Season 1
- “Zero Hour”: Seasons 1-3
Available on Sept. 2:
- “The League”: Season 5
Available on Sept. 5:
- “All is Lost” (2013)
- “Trailer Park Boys”: Season 8
Available on Sept. 6:
- “Kid Cannabis” (2014)
- “Le Week-End” (2014)
- “Refuge” (2012)
- “Your Sister’s Sister” (2011)
Available on Sept. 7:
- “The Blacklist”: Season 1 (2013)
Available on Sept. 9:
- “Who Is Dayani Cristal?” (2013)
Available on Sept. 10:
- “Crash & Bernstein”: Season 2
- “Deadly Code” (2013)
Available on Sept. 11:
- “A Single Man” (2009)
- “Dennis Miller: America 180” (2014)
- “Filth” (2014)
- The Moment (2013)
Available on Sept. 12:
- “Grace Unplugged” (2013)
Available on Sept. 13:
- “Justin and the Knights of Valor” (2013)
Available on Sept. 14:
- “About a Boy”: Season 1
- “Arrow”: Season 2
Available on Sept. 16:
- “Beginners” (2011)
- “Bones”: Season 9
- “New Girl”: Season 3
- “One Day” (2011)
- “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)
Available on Sept. 17:
- “3 Days to Kill” (2014)
- “The Fosters”: Season 2
Available on Sept. 22:
- “Revolution”: Season 2
Available on Sept. 26:
- “How I Met Your Mother”: Season 9
Available on Sept. 25:
- “The Double” (2013)
Available on Sept. 26:
- “Parks and Recreation”: Season 6
Available on Sept. 27:
- “Bad Grandpa” (2013)
Available on Sept. 28:
- “Comic Book Men”: Season 3
- “The Walking Dead”: Season 4
Available on Sept. 29:
- “Lullaby” (2014)
Available on Sept. 30:
