What's New On Netflix Streaming In September

Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of the latest and greatest from the world of Netflix streaming. Every month, a bunch of new movies and television shows are added, and we’ve got the full listing of what’s in store.

Among our favourites: “Cool Runnings,” a fictionalized but still enjoyable account of the Jamaican bobsled team with John Candy as their coach. There are some other notable comedies like “School of Rock,” a hilarious film starring Jack Black as a substitute teacher passing on his musical knowledge to kids, and the wonderful film “Good Morning, Vietnam” which stars an absolutely hilarious Robin Williams as the famous Saigon-based Air Force DJ Adrian Cronauer.

Here’s the full list:

Available on Sept. 1:

“A Simple Plan” (1998)

“Californication”: Seasons 1-7

“Chasing UFOs”: Season 1

“Cool Runnings” (1993)

“Crocodile Dundee” (1986)

“Detention” (2011)

“Doomsday Preppers”: Seasons 1-3

“Flubber” (1997)

“Girl Rising” (2013)

“Girlfight” (2000)

“Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987)

“Guess Who” (2005)

“Hinterland”: Season 1

“Hoodwinked (2005)

“Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie” (2013)

“Lords of Dogtown” (2005)

“Mirage Men” (2012)

“School of Rock” (2003)

“Small Apartments” (2012)

“Swiss Family Robinson” (1960)

“The Believers” (1987)

“The Blue Lagoon” (1980)

“The Unbelievers” (2013)

“Unsealed: Alien Files”: Season 1

“Zero Hour”: Seasons 1-3

Available on Sept. 2:

“The League”: Season 5

Available on Sept. 5:

“All is Lost” (2013)

“Trailer Park Boys”: Season 8

Available on Sept. 6:

“Kid Cannabis” (2014)

“Le Week-End” (2014)

“Refuge” (2012)

“Your Sister’s Sister” (2011)

Available on Sept. 7:

“The Blacklist”: Season 1 (2013)

Available on Sept. 9:

“Who Is Dayani Cristal?” (2013)

Available on Sept. 10:



“Crash & Bernstein”: Season 2

“Deadly Code” (2013)

Available on Sept. 11:

“A Single Man” (2009)

“Dennis Miller: America 180” (2014)

“Filth” (2014)

The Moment (2013)

Available on Sept. 12:

“Grace Unplugged” (2013)

Available on Sept. 13:

“Justin and the Knights of Valor” (2013)

Available on Sept. 14:

“About a Boy”: Season 1

“Arrow”: Season 2

Available on Sept. 16:

“Beginners” (2011)

“Bones”: Season 9

“New Girl”: Season 3

“One Day” (2011)

“Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)

Available on Sept. 17:

“3 Days to Kill” (2014)

“The Fosters”: Season 2

Available on Sept. 22:

“Revolution”: Season 2

Available on Sept. 26:

“How I Met Your Mother”: Season 9

Available on Sept. 25:

“The Double” (2013)

Available on Sept. 26:

“Parks and Recreation”: Season 6

Available on Sept. 27:

“Bad Grandpa” (2013)

Available on Sept. 28:

“Comic Book Men”: Season 3

“The Walking Dead”: Season 4

Available on Sept. 29:

“Lullaby” (2014)

Available on Sept. 30:

