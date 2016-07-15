Netflix saw the biggest jump in Emmy nominations this year of any of its major rivals

Netflix scored big in the Emmy nominations on Thursday, snagging a whopping 54 nominations, compared to 34 in 2015.

That put Netflix ahead of all other networks except HBO (94) and FX (56), and way ahead of streaming competitors Amazon (16) and Hulu, which was shut out.

But perhaps as important as its absolute position, Netflix also saw the biggest percentage jump of any of its major rivals. Here is a list of networks that got at least 15 Emmy nominations this year, and how they fared in 2015.

Netflix’s 59% increases was the highest percentage change. FX also fared well with a 47% increase, as did Amazon, with 33% increase. HBO, though it had the most nominations, saw a decrease of 25%.

This is good news for Netflix, as it show that its big push for original content is starting to bear fruit.

Netflix’s first monster hit, “House of Cards,” picked up a slew of nominations, as did docu-series standout “Making a Murderer,” and comedies “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Master of None.” You can see the full list here.

Netflix executives have said, on many occasions, that they believe original (and exclusive) TV shows and movies are the best way to provide value to its subscribers moving forward. That’s why Netflix will release 600 hours of original content this year, including 31 original shows, roughly double its 2015 output.

