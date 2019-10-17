Netflix says 'Stranger Things' season 3 was watched by 64 million households in its first month, but it couldn't beat Adam Sandler

Netflix ‘Stranger Things’

Netflix said in its Q3 earnings report on Wednesday that “Stranger Things” season three was the show’s most watched season yet.

64 million member households watched the season in its first four weeks of release, according to Netflix.

“Stranger Things” returned this year after a nearly two-year hiatus and was bigger than ever, according to Netflix.

Netflix said in its third quarter earnings report on Wednesday that the third season of its hit sci-fi series, which debuted in July, was watched by 64 million member households in its first four weeks of release, making it the show’s most watched season yet.

“Stranger Things” season two dropped in October 2017, so fans were eager to return to the Upside Down. Netflix tweeted after season three debuted that it broke a viewing record, with over 40 million accounts watching it in the first four days.

Netflix counts a view if an account watches 70% of an episode of a TV show or 70% of a movie’s runtime.

For comparison, Netflix said in January that its series “You,” which it picked up from Lifetime last year, was watched by 40 million households in its first month of release.

But “Stranger Things” still isn’t as big as some of Netflix’s most popular movies.

Netflix said in December that 45 million accounts watched the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller “Bird Box” in just the first seven days. The streaming giant said in its Q2 earnings report in July that Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery” was watched by 73 million households in its first four weeks.

