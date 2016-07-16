Netflix doesn't care if you share your password, as long as you don't sell it

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Netflix CEO Reed Hastings delivers a keynote address at CES 2016 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Earlier this month, a court ruling asserted that password-sharing is a federal crime, and the judge who wrote the majority opinion admitted it might make “password sharing among friends and family” illegal.

That ruling sent the internet into a tizzy, as people freaked out that they might get busted for sharing passwords for things like HBO and Netflix, which has become a common practice for many.

But if you share your Netflix password, don’t worry. The company isn’t coming after you.

In a statement to Business Insider, Netflix said the following: “As long as they aren’t selling them, members can use their passwords however they please.”

So as long as you aren’t selling access to your Netflix account on Craigslist, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

Netflix doesn’t care.

