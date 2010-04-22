Netflix Says 55% Of Subscribers Streamed More Than 15 Minutes Of TV Show Or Movie Last Quarter

Interesting stat from Netflix’s Q1 earnings release: Some 55% of its 14 million subscribers streamed more than 15 minutes of a TV show or movie online during Q1. That’s up from 36% during the same period of 2009 and 48% during Q4 2009.



This shows that Netflix’s strategy to push its streaming service across lots of different devices — most recently the Nintendo Wii and Apple iPad — is working.

Full coverage of Netflix’s earnings here.

