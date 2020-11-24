Netflix says 'The Queen's Gambit' is its biggest limited series yet — and it has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Netflix announced on Monday that “The Queen’s Gambit” was its biggest limited series yet.

The series was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days, Netflix said.

It debuted on Nielsen’s latest list of top streaming titles at No. 10 with 551 million minutes watched over its premiere weekend.

It’s a hit with critics, too, and has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score.

The show, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, was watched by 62 million households in its first 28 days of release, Netflix said. The streaming giant said that the show cracked its daily top 10 lists of popular titles in 92 counties and ranked No. 1 in 63 countries.

“The Queen’s Gambit” spent weeks at the top of Netflix’s top 10 in the US after debuting in late October and was the No. 3 title on Monday. Netflix counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or TV show.

For comparison, Netflix said last year that “Stranger Things” season three was watched by 64 million households. Netflix said in July that “Extraction” was watched by 99 million households in its first month, making it the streamer’s biggest movie ever.

“The Queen’s Gambit” also cracked Nielsen’s most recent list of top streaming titles at No. 10, which accounted for its debut weekend. Nielsen measures total minutes watched and said viewers watched 551 million minutes of the series over that weekend.

It’s been a critical favourite, too, and has a 100% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Anchored by a magnetic lead performance and bolstered by world-class acting, marvellous visual language, a teleplay that’s never less than gripping, and an admirable willingness to embrace contradiction and ambiguity, it’s one of the year’s best series,” Allison Shoemaker wrote for RogerEbert.com.

