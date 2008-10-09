Netflix's Blu-ray Tax: $1 Per Month For HD Movies (NFLX)

In April, Netflix (NFLX) said it would start charging its subscribers who want access to hi-def Blu-ray movies a “modest monthly premium” to make up for their higher cost. Today, we know the company’s definition of “modest” — $1 per month, starting in November. Sounds about right to us.



Netflix tells us it’s adding the surcharge for all subs who are classified as Blu-ray members, which means they have a setting turned on for their account that defaults their rentals to Blu-ray discs over standard DVDs.

Who does this include? If you’ve ever added a Blu-ray disc to your rental queue — and haven’t turned this setting off since then — you’re considered a Blu-ray member, according to a Netflix rep. So if you want to continue receiving Blu-ray discs by default, do nothing, and Netflix will add the $1/month surcharge beginning next month. If you don’t want to receive Blu-ray discs, and don’t want to pay $1/month extra, you can turn the feature off in Netflix’s account control panel.

