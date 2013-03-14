Netflix Rolls Out Partnership With Facebook

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.



Netflix Rolls Out Social Partnership With Facebook (Hollywood Reporter)

It took an act of Congress to make it possible, but Netflix launched social features and a partnership with Facebook that will allow subscribers to share with others which movie titles they have been watching. The feature has been available in foreign markets where Netflix operates, but a 1988 law called the Video Privacy Protection Act forced the company to abandon what it called its “Friends and Community” initiative three years ago. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings had lobbied for a change in the law, and he recently got his wish, so he struck a deal with Facebook (where he is a board member). The service lets users opt in to share which movies they are streaming and to also let their friends know which titles they liked best. They can share within Netflix or choose to also share at Facebook. Read >>

The Trouble With Social Media (Inc.)

If you’re advertising on a website, and its primary traffic drivers are hacks, tricks and clever pet pix, what are its visitors really worth? Even assuming that those visitors are people and not tracking robots? I’d argue that they’re not worth your time and certainly not worth your money. Instead of attracting people who might be interested in your products or services and also highly influential, you can end up spending money to attract mobs of easily-influenced people who probably couldn’t explain how they got to a given website if they were asked. Groupon is the classic example of what happens when a company buys into tonnage rather than quality. Read >>How To Incorporate Vine Into Your Marketing (Search Engine Journal)

There are some really great reasons why you should think about using Twitter’s new video sharing app to promote your business or brand. Vine is already extremely popular, which means it should become a part of your social media plan.

Hire a magician Controversy sells Animation Infinite looping Sound only Hire a director Use your logo Candid camera Let them do the work Celebrities

If you are a brand or business and you are not in the Vine game, wake up! Get in on the popularity of this video-app and beat your competitors to it. Read >>

Pinterest And Twitter Step Up Their Analytics Games (Adweek)

Social data can be as messy as a two-year-old. And most marketers are like new parents, still coming to grips with how to deal with social data and more importantly, the mess that is social analytics. And like toddlers learning to walk, talk and feed themselves, social platforms are still working out how best to help that process. That all can take some time, sometimes longer than marketers might like. But this week Pinterest and Twitter respectively (and finally) introduced and enhanced their analytics platforms. Pinterest announced Pinterest Web Analytics as a way for brands to track how users are interacting with them on the social scrap-booking platform. The next day, Twitter beefed up its ads insights platform to give marketers the increased granularity they’ve been clamoring for. Read >>

Social Media Is The New Normal For Marketing Budgets (Technorati via AT&T)

Here we are in the present day and social media is now the new normal in terms of marketing.

Technorati Media’s 2013 Digital Influence Report might have the answers or offer some insights that might help paint a clearer picture.

Digital budgets across the board are not only increasing, they’re soaring. For example, mobile budgets will skyrocket by 79 per cent. Social advertising and video will shoot up 59 per cent. Additionally, search and display advertising will spiral 37 per cent and 31 per cent respectively. Read >>

The 10 Commandments Of Social Media For Brands (Mashable)

Looking to enhance your corporate social media efforts? Here are 10 simple rules every corporate social networking team should follow to better connect with fans and maximise the value of their online presences.

Thou shalt be patient and considerate Thou shalt not be indifferent to the voice of thy customer Thou shalt be true to thyself Thou shalt think before you post Thou shalt be brief Thou shalt not hog the conversation Thou shalt do good Thou shalt keep it strictly business Thou shalt respect the hashtag Thou shalt not lie

Trust is the foundation of any relationship, and its loss can have a marked impact on both your brand and customer perception. As Benjamin Franklin once pointed out, it takes many exchanges to build a positive reputation, but only one mistake to undo it. Read >>

Is Social Media Bad For Your Your Phone? (Neo Mam via liGo)

Kind of a weird thing to ask, but really what is all the time you’re spending on social media outlets doing to your smart (or dumb) phone? View >>

