Netflix finally reveals premiere date for ‘Stranger Things 4’ after years of pandemic-related delays

After almost three years of waiting, fans will see new episodes of “Stranger Things” on May 27.

Season four is split into two parts, with the first airing on May 27 and the second on July 1.

Cocreators the Duffer Brothers also said “Stranger Things” will end with season five.

The fourth season of “Stranger Things” will arrive on May 27, kicking off the summer of 2022. Netflix announced on Thursday that season four is split into two “volumes.”

Volume one will air on May 27, with the second set of episodes coming on July 1. In a letter to fans shared with press, cocreates Matt and Ross Duffer said the total runtime of “Stranger Things 4” is “nearly twice the length of any previous season.”

“With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one,” they wrote in the letter.

In the world of scripts and screenplays, one page generally averages out to one minute of screentime. This means the nine episodes contained in “Stranger Things 4” could total over 800 minutes — averaged out to 88 minutes per episode.

The Duffer Brothers also announced that this is going the be the penultimate season of “Stranger Things.” The show will end with a fifth and final season.

Netflix made the announcement after teasing a reveal on its official Twitter account, which showed a Los Angeles billboard’s cryptic message: “Every ending has a beginning.”

The last time Netflix released new episodes of “Stranger Things” was on July 4, 2019, nearly three years ago.

The cast and crew had already started filming the fourth season shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Production was shut down for a period of time before resuming last October with new safety guidelines in place. A few teasers for the upcoming season have already been released, but without much new footage for fans to parse through (aside from the confirmation of Hopper’s return after “dying” in the season three finale).

